Francisco Conceicao is hopeful of being named in Juventus’ starting lineup when they face Benfica in the Champions League tomorrow. The Bianconeri have been in impressive form in Europe’s premier competition this season, and the team is optimistic that they will continue their good run in this crucial match. However, the timing of the game is far from ideal, as it comes just days after Juventus suffered their first defeat of the Serie A campaign, losing 2-1 to Napoli over the weekend.

Juventus had started the match against Napoli well, looking in control for the most part. However, despite their early dominance, they allowed Napoli to overturn the game, which left a bitter taste for the players and staff alike. It was a disappointing result for the men in black and white, especially considering their strong start to the season. But now, they are focused on bouncing back, and Conceicao is keen to play his part in helping the team recover.

As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Conceicao admitted that it was difficult for a club like Juventus to swallow such a defeat. However, he and his teammates are eager to put that disappointment behind them and focus on what lies ahead. “For a club like Juve, it is difficult to digest a defeat like the one in Naples, but we are ready to redeem ourselves, tomorrow we want to win,” said Conceicao.

Despite the setback, Conceicao remains ready to contribute. “I don’t know if the coach will let me play from the start, but I am ready at any moment. I hope to be able to help the team,” he added.

Looking ahead to the challenge against Benfica, Conceicao recognised the quality of their opponents. “Benfica? They are a strong team that focuses a lot on ball possession, using very technical players. To win, we will have to give our all,” he said.

The Bianconeri will need to produce a strong performance to get the three points they need in their final UCL league match. After a disappointing result in Serie A, this game offers Juventus an opportunity to show their resilience and ensure their progression in Europe. Beating Benfica would be an important step in that direction, and Conceicao is ready to play his part in achieving that goal.