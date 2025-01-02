Following the appointment of Sergio Conceicao as new Milan head coach, the fates of a couple of Juventus transfer targets could converge.

The Portuguese tactician has now replaced his compatriot Paulo Fonseca and is set to make his debut in the Rossoneri dugout in the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup, which will ironically pit him against his son Francisco who joined Juventus in the summer.

While the arrival of Conceicao Sr. to Italian shouldn’t change the future of Cisco who’s still bound to seal a permament transfer from Porto to Juventus next summer, it could affect two defenders in particular.

As we well all know by now, the Bianconeri are looking to sign one, if not several, defenders in January to requite for the imminent departure of Danilo plus the ACL injuries of Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal.

Over the past few weeks, Antonio Silva and Fikayo Tomori have emerged as two of the most serious candidates on Cristiano Giuntoli’s list. And as Tuttosport explains, the two men’s futures could be entangled.

While Juventus and Jorge Mendes are looking to bring Silva to Juventus, they have been unsuccessful in their attempts thus far, with Benfica adopting a rigid stance. As the source explains, Milan could take advantage of the delay to enter the fray, as Conceicao could be interested in signing his 21-year-old compatriot with whom he shares the same agent.

So while Mendes has already promised the young Portuguese defender to Juventus, it remains to be seen if Conceicao could manage to sway him to Milan.

As for Tomori, the Turin-based newspaper believes that the managerial change could breathe a new life into his Rossoneri stint following the lack of minutes he suffered during Fonseca’s reign. However, if Milan were to sign Silva, this could push the Englishman out of Milanello, with Juventus ready to pounce on his services.

Finally, David Hancko might be the Old Lady’s preferred target, but the Feyenoord defender isn’t available in January so they’ll likely have to wait until the summer to launch a successful onslaught for the 27-year-old.