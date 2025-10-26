Juventus are worried about the condition of Kenan Yildiz, who has reportedly requested some rest ahead of Sunday’s clash against Lazio.

The young forward is considered an irreplaceable player in Igor Tudor’s plans, so he has started in each of the club’s 10 fixtures this season, registering two goals and four assists in the process. Only Pierre Kalulu and Lloyd Kelly have collected more minutes than the Turkiye international.

Nevertheless, the non-stop action has been taking its toll on the player’s physical condition, as evidenced by his underwhelming display against Real Madrid in midweek.

Kenan Yildiz struggling with a knee problem

In his pre-match press conference, Tudor revealed that Yildiz is also suffering from a slight knee problem, which has been hampering his performances.

While the manager didn’t specify the player’s condition, 2Talks (via IlBianconero) described it as patellar tendinopathy. The source believes that this issue can be managed while avoiding a spell on the sidelines, but the attacker’s playing time must be carefully managed.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The report adds that Yildiz himself has asked to be rested against Lazio, so he’s expected to start the contest on the bench, before receiving a second-half cameo.

Therefore, Tudor could shift to a 4-4-2 formation, with Dusan Vlahovic and Jonathan David starting alongside one another for the first time, with Francisco Conceicao and Weston McKennie take the wings.

Juventus must rest Yildiz amidst packed schedule

The Bianconeri will have a busy schedule between now and the November international break. After Lazio’s away fixture, they will host Udinese in midweek before taking on the tough Cremonese away from home.

The Old Lady will then welcome Portuguese champions Sporting CP to the Allianz Stadium for a crucial Champions League clash, and then end the run with a Derby della Mole battle against Torino.

With Juventus playing twice a week, Tudor will certainly have to drop Yildiz on a few occasions, as losing his most influential player to injury would be a devastating blow at this stage.