Concern for Juventus as Kostic returns home early from international duty

As it’s often the case, the international break spells some dreadful news to clubs on the injury front. For Juventus, they welcomed back Filip Kostic earlier than expected after quitting the Serbian camp with a knock.

National team manager Dragan Stojkovic confirmed the news in his pre-match conference, revealing that the winger has returned to Turin, and thus won’t take part in Monday’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Montenegro.

“Bad news for us, Filip left the team yesterday,” said the Serbian national team coach via Calciomercato.

“He has an inflammation in the Achilles tendon. There was no need to take any risks so we decided to send him home. He won’t be in the group for tomorrow’s game.”

Based on the manager’s comments, this appears to be a precautionary measure. However, Kostic will certainly undergo some medical tests as soon as possible since Juventus will be anxious to find out the extent of the knock.

The 30-year-old has been a key element in Max Allegri’s tactical scheme thanks to his marauding runs on the left flank as well as his sublime crosses. Therefore, the club would resent losing the winger ahead of April’s crunch schedule.

In his 27 Serie A appearances, Kostic has thus far contributed with eight assists and three goals, including the winner against Inter in the last fixture before the international break.