Concerns in Turin amidst the return of four Juventus players from Dubai

During the holiday season, Dubai turns into the unofficial capital of the world.

An astronomical number of tourists flocks into the UAE city seeking warmth in the middle of the winter.

Therefore, a number of football stars decided to spend their brief holidays in Dubai, including four Juventus stars.

Leonardo Bonucci was actually there on a purpose, as he received the Globe Soccer Award for the best defender in 2021.

As for Alvaro Morata, Matthijs de Ligt and Dejan Kulusevski, no awards were in store for them, but they spent their week in the warm city nevertheless.

Due to the large number of people within the Arabic city, it was a matter of time before Covid-19 spreads in a concerning manner.

Real Madrid duo Thibaut Courtois and Eduardo Camavinga are amongst the players who have contracted the virus during their stay in Dubai.

So according to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus are especially concerned over the health conditions of the four players returning from the city.

The Bianconeri stars return to Continassa on Thursday and swab tests will be conducted for all players.

While several clubs around Europe are already enduring Covid crisis with several players testing positive, we can only hope that all the results return negative in Turin.