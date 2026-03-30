Daniele Rugani remains on the Juventus books, but his chances of sealing a permanent transfer to Fiorentina have recently increased.

The 31-year-old returned to Turin last summer from a loan spell at Ajax, resuming his role as an understudy for Gleison Bremer. But even when the Brazilian was out of action, the Italian’s appearances were limited.

Therefore, Luciano Spalletti’s sanctioned the departure of the experienced defender in January. Rugani ended up sealing a deadline-day move to Fiorentina.

Daniele Rugani will remain at Fiorentina if they avoid relegation

The Lucca native signed for the struggling Tuscans on loan for €500,000, with an option to buy for €2 million. The agreement also included an obligation to buy, depending on the accomplishment of certain sporting objectives.

According to La Repubblica via TuttoJuve, the obligation clause is directly related to the Viola’s survival at the end of the season.

Fiorentina has been a regular feature in the European zone in recent years, but they endured a horrific start to the season under the returning Stefano Pioli.

The Florentines naturally sacked the former Milan manager in November, replacing him with Paolo Vanoli, who has slowly but surely managed to steady the ship.

Rugani expected to seal a permanent transfer

When Rugani first joined Fiorentina, they were still in the relegation zone. However, they have now managed to climb to 16th place, and based on their current form, one would tip them to overtake the likes of Cagliari, Torino, and Parma as well.

Therefore. Rugani appears destined to remain at the Artemio Franchi beyond the current campaign, although he has only played twice for his current employers in Serie A (once as a starter) due to a calf strain that kept him out of action between December and February.

So while the two clubs share a heated rivalry, Juventus have an interest in Fiorentina’s survival, as it would allow them to cash in on their longtime servant, who is no longer part of the club’s project. Rugani’s contract with the Bianconeri is valid until June 2028.