Condition for Ronaldo to leave Juventus revealed

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo is a subject that is always going to keep coming up in the news.

The 35-year-old former Real Madrid man has been on the books of Juventus since 2018 and he isn’t expected to finish his career at the Italian champions if we’re being honest.

The former Real Madrid man isn’t slowing down despite his advancing age and it is easy to see why teams would still want to have him on their side.

With an annual salary of around 30m euros, if Juventus decides to cash in on him, most fans will understand given the current financial reality brought upon us by the coronavirus pandemic.

He has recently been linked with a move to PSG and the sporting director of the French side didn’t help when he responded to the rumours.

Leonardo claimed that the striker can decide to leave and join any team and that his team can sign him, which is true.

However, La Gazzetta Dello Sport has now given a hint about what the future for the attacker looks like and the possible scenario that can make him leave the club.

The report claims that “If the results Ronaldo expect won’t arrive he could take a look around with PSG that would be a possible destination,” as quoted by Football Italia.