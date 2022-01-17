Conditions for Arthur’s transfer to Arsenal are unlikely to be met

Reports have linked Arthur Melo with a move away from Juventus this month as he struggles to make an impact at the club.

The midfielder is one player the Bianconeri cannot rely on, and a good offer could see him leave the Allianz Stadium for good.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for the former Gremio man in recent weeks as Mikel Arteta looks for midfield reinforcements.

The deal hasn’t been done, and it now looks dead if the latest report is to be believed.

TMW via Tuttojuve says the Gunners cannot guarantee that they would sign him permanently after a loan stint, which is what Juve wants.

The Bianconeri will also need to find a replacement before they will allow the ex-Barcelona man to leave the club.

Juve FC Says

Arthur is performing below expectation at the Allianz Stadium, but he is good enough to be a squad member.

We need a large one for this second half of the season as we chase a top-four finish.

Injuries contributed to the Brazilian’s struggle in the first half of this campaign. Hopefully, he would settle into a pleasant rhythm in this second half.