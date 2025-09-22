Italian journalist Paolo Condò has identified Teun Koopmeiners as one of the biggest disappointments at Juventus once again.

The Bianconeri pulled off a major squad overhaul in the summer of 2024, making nine first-team signings.

However, the Dutchman was their most expensive acquisition, as Atalanta refused to sell him for anything less than €60 million.

Juventus still waiting for the ‘real’ Koopmeiners

Sadly for the Old Lady, the best version of Koopmeiners didn’t show up in Turin last season, as the 27-year-old endured a vastly disappointing campaign, as he failed to impress despite being a regular starter in Thiago Motta’s plans.

Teun Koopmeiners (Getty Images)

While Koopmeiners wasn’t the only new signing to disappoint last season, he was the one that the club decided to bet on yet again, while Douglas Luiz and Nicolas Gonzalez were both shown the door.

And yet, the Netherlands international hasn’t been able to show any noticeable improvement this season under Igor Tudor, despite being fielded in various playing roles.

Teun Koopmeiners still can’t hit second gear at Juventus

Therefore, Condò notes that Juventus have failed in their attempt to revive Koopmeiners’ career, as the latter hasn’t been able to carry the team on his shoulders when the team’s key players needed rest.

“Juve are in a dilemma in midfield, where their attempt to revitalize Koopmeiners —a technical and perhaps also industrial decision, the club refuses to dismiss this heavy investment as a failure—is clashing with the Dutchman’s flat attitude,” wrote the veteran journalist in his column for Il Corriere della Sera via TuttoJuve.

“An invisible starter against Inter and Dortmund, Koop came on in the second half on Saturday (against Verona) without changing pace at all, and that was the moment Juve, weakened by the decline of Thuram and Yildiz, needed him.”

Disappointing he may be, we can still expect Koopmeiners to feature on a recurring basis this season amidst the lack of alternatives in the middle of the park, as the club’s poor squad depth has already been exposed.