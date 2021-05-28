Confirmed: Allegri is back in charge of Juventus (image)

Juventus have confirmed the return of Max Allegri as manager, just two years after his departure.

The 53 year-old previously led us to five consecutive scudetti, including four doubles, as well as guiding the side to two Champions League finals.

His return comes after a disappointing league campaign, where we eventually had to settle for fourth place in the division, but Andrea Pirlo’s year in charge did return the Supercoppa Italiana and Coppa Italia, so it definitely wasn’t all bad.

Fans will rejoice on the news that Allegri has returned to bring us back to the fore however, and it will certainly breed an interesting summer where the transfer market is involved.

We have been anticipating this news since Fabrizio Romano yesterday revealed that Pirlo was set to be replaced by his more experienced counterpart.

Rumours had been circulating for some time about the return of Allegri, but the hierarchy continued to reiterate that Pirlo would remain in charge, words which have since proved false.

Patrick