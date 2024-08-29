It is finally over, Federico Chiesa is no longer a Juventus player after signing with Liverpool as reported by Gianluca Di Marzio.

The 26-year-old has completed all medicals and agreed to the terms offered by the Reds and he is available to play for them this weekend in the Premier League.

Liverpool will pay roughly £ 12 million which may turn out to be one of the bargains of the summer, though his injury record means there is risk for his new club.

Juve FC Says

It is sad that it has come to this but it is probably the best move for everyone involved and while the transfer fee is disappointing, at least the club gets his huge salary off their books.

Chiesa was expected to be a long-term player for Juve but injuries and inconsistent form have hampered his time in Turin and it was just a matter of time before the club had enough and chose to wash their hands of him.

We wish Chiesa good luck on his new journey and hope that he finds the form we all know he possesses.