Confirmed Fiorentina team looking to inflict another Serie A defeat on Juventus

Fiorentina has lost three of their last five Serie A games and yet they still sit three points and three places ahead of Juventus and if that does not underline how poor Juve have been in the league then I am not sure what will.

I Viola will feel confident against Juventus today and rightfully so because even though Fiorentina have a poor recent record, so does The Bianconeri who are currently winless in their last three Serie A fixtures, picking up just a single point.

Juve should still be the favourites of course and if Max Allegri does get the team playing to its true ability then we really should be looking at three points for Juventus today but there are a lot of ifs in play.

This is the team that Fiorentina’s manager Vincenzo Italiano has gone with and it looks like a decent line up but it all depends on how they are set up by Italiano, we will soon know.