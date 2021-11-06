Fiorentina team
Club News

Confirmed Fiorentina team looking to inflict another Serie A defeat on Juventus

November 6, 2021 - 3:58 pm

Fiorentina has lost three of their last five Serie A games and yet they still sit three points and three places ahead of Juventus and if that does not underline how poor Juve have been in the league then I am not sure what will.

I Viola will feel confident against Juventus today and rightfully so because even though Fiorentina have a poor recent record, so does The Bianconeri who are currently winless in their last three Serie A fixtures, picking up just a single point.

Juve should still be the favourites of course and if Max Allegri does get the team playing to its true ability then we really should be looking at three points for Juventus today but there are a lot of ifs in play.

This is the team that Fiorentina’s manager Vincenzo Italiano has gone with and it looks like a decent line up but it all depends on how they are set up by Italiano, we will soon know.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video – When Higuain scored the winner against Fiorentina on his Juventus debut

November 6, 2021

Opinion: Three Fiorentina players that Juventus must look out for (beside Vlahovic)

November 6, 2021

Former Palermo manager: “Dybala wanted to play on the outside”

November 6, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.