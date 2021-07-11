Confirmed Italy & England teams for Euro 2020 final clash at Wembley

Italy and England are ready to go to battle as they go head-to-head for the European Championship title tonight.

There can be little argument about the two sides worthiness at this point, having been the standout performers of the competition, as well as both having the best defensive records of the tournament also.

The Azzurri will have their work cut-out as they look to break the Three Lions down, with their goalkeeper only being beaten once since the competition begun, although our tally of three goals conceded is hardly one to belittle either.

England will also have the advantage of playing the tie in their national stadium, where they have blessed by in all-but-one of their fixtures this summer, but there is also plenty to be positive about for Italy.

We are currently on an enormous unbeaten streak which stems back to 2018, with our side not having tasted defeat in any of our last 33 matches, a record you would have to be mad to overlook.

We haven’t had it completely plain-sailing however having lost Alessandro Florenzi to injury during the first match, before losing one of our key players in Spinazzola in our first knockout match against Belgium, but that hasn’t stopped us from pushing on and showing real fight and passion.

Looking at the teams, the English will also have a fair amount of passion on show, and this could well be a true spectacle.

No matter who wins, both teams can be proud of their achievements this summer. Forza Italia

Patrick