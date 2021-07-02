Chiesa
Euro 2020

Image: Confirmed Italy team to take on Belgium with three Bianconeri

July 2, 2021 - 6:57 pm

The teams are finally out for tonight’s quarter-final clash between Italy and Belgium, and manager Roberto Mancini has selected three Juventus stars to play from the start.

Federico Chiesa joins both Giorgio Chiellini and Leo Bonucci in the starting line-up, while there are no other shocks to proceedings, with the former Fiorentina forward the only change from our second group game which took on Switzerland.

Can Chiesa steal the show again and book Italy into the semi-final of Euro 2020?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video: Alvaro Morata confirmed as starting in Spain’s Euro 2020 QF clash with Switzerland

July 2, 2021
champions league

UEFA threats empty as Juventus admitted into Champions League 2021-22

July 2, 2021
Bonucci Chiellini

Video – Italian journalist pondering if Chiellini should start against Belgium

July 1, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.