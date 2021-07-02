Image: Confirmed Italy team to take on Belgium with three Bianconeri

The teams are finally out for tonight’s quarter-final clash between Italy and Belgium, and manager Roberto Mancini has selected three Juventus stars to play from the start.

Federico Chiesa joins both Giorgio Chiellini and Leo Bonucci in the starting line-up, while there are no other shocks to proceedings, with the former Fiorentina forward the only change from our second group game which took on Switzerland.

Can Chiesa steal the show again and book Italy into the semi-final of Euro 2020?

Patrick