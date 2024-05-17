Juventus has put Max Allegri out of his misery by firing the manager following his success in the Coppa Italia.

For weeks, Allegri had lost the club’s trust as his team struggled to win and consistently laboured against opponents they were expected to defeat easily.

Since his return to the Allianz Stadium in 2021, there has been no significant improvement in the team’s performance.

While Allegri might argue that he worked under tough conditions, Juventus has decided to end his tenure as manager.

Reports earlier today suggested that this morning’s training session would be his last at the club, and he would be fired. Those rumours have proven true, as he has now been dismissed with immediate effect, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Allegri’s return to Juventus was a gamble that failed to pay off, and both parties will likely see this as the right decision.

Several managers have been linked with the position, but the Bianconeri are expected to appoint Thiago Motta as their next manager, following his impressive work at Bologna.

Juve FC Says

Allegri has struggled to positively influence the team for several months, and sacking him is clearly the right thing to do.