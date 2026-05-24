Although their clash against Torino is still ongoing, Juventus have lost all hope of qualifying for the Champions League.

The Bianconeri impeded themselves by losing at home to Fiorentina last weekend, a result that tumbled them from 3rd to 6th in the Serie A table.

Therefore, Luciano Spalletti’s men needed to beat Torino on the final day of the season, and at least a couple of favours from the clubs playing against Milan, Roma, and Como.

Juventus & Torino result no longer relevant

The evening started on a sour note for Juventus. During the pre-match warm-up, the ultras urged the Bianconeri players to abandon the match, as a fan was allegedly in a critical condition following a clash with local police forces.

The tense situation prompted a one-hour delay. So when the Derby della Mole finally kicked off, the other contests, which were supposed to be played simultaneously, had already reached their halfway point.

On the pitch, Juventus have done their part thus far. Dusan Vlahovic’s solitary strike gave Spalletti’s side a slim lead heading to the interval.

However, the Old Lady’s fate has already been sealed. Even if the team managed to maintain their lead, it won’t be enough to secure a Champions League spot.

Juventus & Milan will play in the Europa League

Even Milan’s shocking home 1-2 defeat to Cagliari wasn’t sufficient for Juventus, as Como beat Cremonese 4-1, while Roma prevailed in Verona by two unanswered goals.

Therefore, Roma and Como will join Inter and Napoli as Italy’s four representatives in the Champions League, while Juventus and Milan will settle for Europa League spots.