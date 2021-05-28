Confirmed: Juventus part ways with Andrea Pirlo

Juventus have confirmed the news that Andrea Pirlo will not be continuing as manager of the club after just one season in charge.

The Old Lady failed to win their first scudetto in a decade under the inexperienced manager’s guise, but you cannot describe his sole campaign as a failure after he rescued Champions League football, whilst winning both the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana competitions.

Two pieces of silverware in any coach’s debut season is an accomplishment, and he did so whilst dealing with a number of off-the-field issues.

Fans and the media have been heavily critical of the manager and his team, whilst seemingly refusing to acknowledge the difficulties bestowed upon him, but Pirlo can leave the club with his head held high.

Juventus announced the decision on social media as well as on their official website, and moved to thank to the manager for his service.

https://twitter.com/juventusfcen/status

Many social media followers would have been anticipating today’s announcement after Fabrizio Romano told his Twitter followers, whilst he added that Max Allegri will be returning to the club in his place.

While I believe most are happy that Pirlo has been replaced, and even his fans could not dispute that Allegri’s arrival is a positive one, I still believe that Andrea has a future in management, and who knows, he may well be back to win with us in the future.

Buona fortuna Pirlo

Patrick