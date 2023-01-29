Juventus welcome Monza to the Allianz Stadium knowing nothing less than a win will do. This is the starting eleven that Max Allegri is going with in a bid to collect all three points this afternoon.

As things stand right now, Juve is a huge 15 points behind Atalanta in fourth position, which has to be the goal in the league this season following the points deduction.

That is why nothing but a win will do today, it is not about confidence, morale or even momentum, it is all about the points because we simply cannot afford to fall further behind, it may even be too late as it is already.

The one good thing is that some key players are returning and it is only a matter of time now before Allegri has a fully fit squad to choose from but for now, he has to manage the resources available to him as best he can in order to pick up as many points as possible.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of the starting eleven that Allegri has gone with.