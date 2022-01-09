Confirmed Juventus starting XI against Roma

This is now a huge match for Juventus and one they simply cannot lose, in fact, it is a game that they cannot even draw, they simply need the points.

Goals continue to be a huge problem for Juve and while Jose Mourinho’s Roma is just as inconsistent this season, they represent a serious danger to Max Allegri and his side and Roma are more than capable of taking advantage of Juve’s shyness in front of goal.

Mourinho loves his teams to allow the opposition to attack and then play on the counter, the usual risk with that is an attacking team will score and that would kill his strategy, however, because Juventus are poor upfront, that creates the perfect scenario for the Roma manager to implement his tactics and Allegri has to be aware of that.

