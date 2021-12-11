Confirmed Juventus starting XI to face Venezia

Juventus are in quite good shape right now, they have won their last three competitive matches and somehow managed to finish top of their Champions League group. It cannot be claimed that the team is not in a confident mood right now and all things considered, they really should leave Venice later today with all three points.

Venezia has lost their last three Serie A games on the bounce, conceding ten goals in the process and two of those losses were at home.

Right now, Juventus are just seven points behind fourth-placed Atalanta in the standings and it is critical that they pick up maximum points this evening, it would be a huge body blow if they do not.

Max Allegri remains a manager under pressure, he needs to at least qualify for Champions League football this season and all eyes will be on his team selection and formation for this game.

This is the lineup he has gone with.