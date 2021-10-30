Confirmed Juventus team as we look to beat Verona away from home

The teams are out for today’s clash between Juventus and Verona at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodiin in Serie A, but both Federico Chiesa and Moise Kean are confirmed as missing out on the squad completely.

The Old Lady do not arrive in the best feeling, having failed to win in either of our last two outings, but will likely be fired up to set the record straight in today’s fixture.

It would have been nice to have our best players including Chiesa available, but I struggle to believe that Max Allegri will not have sent out a war cry following this comments following the loss to Sassuolo on Wednesday night.

One player who has been dropped to the bench is summer signing Manuel Locatelli as the boss looks to have named a 3-5-2 formation, with both Cuadrado and Alex Sandro set to operate wide.

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Arthur, Rabiot; Dybala, Morata

What are your predictions after seeing the line-ups?

Patrick