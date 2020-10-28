Champions & Europa League, Match Preview Champions League

Confirmed Juventus team for Barcelona clash

October 28, 2020 - 7:18 pm

Juventus’ team has been announced ahead of the Champions League gameweek two fixture with Barcelona, with a 4-4-2 formation lined up.

Leonardo Bonucci’s inclusion is a sight for sore eyes after limping off the field on Sunday, with both Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt both already ruled out. The Italian will line-up alongside Merih Demiral, with Juan Cuadrado and Danilo filling the wider roles.

Aaron Ramsey is the only surprise omission from the team, having played a key role under Andrea Pirlo so far this season, but he could well feature from the bench.

The bench is as follows: Buffon, Pinsoglio, De Winter, Frabotta, Riccio, Arthur, Ramsey, McKennie, Bernardeschi, Portanova

