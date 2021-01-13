Image: Confirmed Juventus team for Coppa Italia clash with Genoa

juventus v genoa
January 13, 2021 - 6:52 pm

The Juventus team has been released for their clash with Genoa this evening, as both sides look to book a place in the next round of the Coppa Italia.

The Old Lady haven’t won the competition since 2018, having lost to AC Milan on away goals in last year’s edition, but they will be confident of maintaining their 100% record in 2021.

They already had some confirmed absences due to injury and because of some positive Coronavirus tests, which has seen some younger less experienced players brought into the squad, including the surprise inclusion of Manolo Portanova, who has been linked with a move to Genoa as part of the deal to sign Nicolo Rovella.

Should this team be strong enough to come away with a comfortable victory? What are your predictions after seeing the team?

Patrick

