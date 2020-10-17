Confirmed Juventus team for Crotone visit

Juventus have made the long trip south to take on Crotone in Serie A, without both Cristiano Ronaldo and Weston McKennie.

Both the above were confirmed as testing positive for Coronavirus in midweek, and it remains to be seen when we will be able to invite them back into the playing squad.

One player who was a doubt to play however was Aaron Ramsey, who was left out of Wales second UEFA Nations League encounter in midweek, and he has been confirmed as missing also.

https://twitter.com/juventusfcen/status/1317526085454659587/photo/1

The surprise missing man is in the shape of Paulo Dybala, who stays on the bench despite the need for extra firepower, while 20 year-old Portanova gets the nod to play in a front three with Kulusevski and Morata.

Chiesa and Kulusevski will be trouble for our rivals down the same flank, and you would imagine a lot of our play will come down the right this evening because of it.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s AC Milan having beaten Inter earlier on this evening, we could well need to keep the pressure on the Giallorossi who could well be surprise challengers for this season’s scudetto.

Do we have any worries without our absentees? How badly will this line-up miss Cristiano, McKennie and Ramsey?

Patrick