Confirmed Juventus team for Hellas Verona clash

Juventus have named their team for the visit of Verona, with Paulo Dybala making his first start alongside Alvaro Morata.

The Spaniard has been in red-hot form since arriving on loan from Atletico Madrid, with three goals in three games, including an all-important brace in midweek against Dynamo Kiev.

The team looks extremely attacking with the way it is shown in the infographic, but both Bernadeschi and Juan Cuadrado will be expected to do plenty of tracking back from the wings, as well as helping out further up the field.

Dejan Kulusevski finds himself rested ahead of the crucial Champions League tie with Barcelona on Wednesday, but this team should have more than enough to put Verona to bed by a comfortable scoreline.

Who is excited to see the partnership of Morata and Dybala at work tonight?

Patrick