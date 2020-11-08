Confirmed Juventus team for Lazio challenge (Image)

The official Juventus team has been announced to take on Lazio in Rome today, in what could be a tricky affair.

The home side are unbeaten in their last five matches, winning both of their last two Serie A fixtures, and will be hopeful of a result today.

Despite having the worst form coming into the tie, Juventus will still hold favouritism in the betting markets, and rightly so.

Our team has more than enough firepower despite some rocky form to contend with, but we are just starting to click, and you would be silly to discount us today.

After seeing the line-ups, how to you predict today’s crunch game to play out?

Patrick