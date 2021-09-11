napoli v juventus
Serie A

Confirmed Juventus team for tough Napoli clash in Serie A

September 11, 2021

The teams are out for today’s Serie A clash when Juventus will make the trip to Naples to take on Napoli.

It has been far from the ideal start to the season for the Old Lady, succumbing to a draw from a 2-0 half-time lead against Udinese, before going down 1-0 to Empoli the week after.

We will hopefully have been able to iron out the issues which hampered us in the opening fixtures during the international break, but may well still struggle with a number of our internationals not having returned available for this matchup, including all of Dybala, Chiesa and Cuadrado, our favoured front-three so far this season.

With that in mind, the manager has named the below starting line-up for today’s test.

