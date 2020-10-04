Confirmed: Juventus team named for Napoli clash

While there has been confusion on whether today’s match will go ahead, Juventus have named their starting line-up and bench for the tie with Napoli.

The Serie A clash had been put in doubt this week following news that the Azzurri’s previous opponents had a number of positive COVID-19 results, which followed with two positive results by Napoli.

The two positive results also meant that other players were recommended to self-isolate in case they could well have the virus, but Serie A stated that the club had enough players to complete the fixture.

Juve accepted the decision by the Italian division, and has named their team for the big game, as we look to not only hand our rivals their first loss of the campaign, but aim to become the first team to score against them since the start of the season.

I’m still awaiting Napoli’s confirmed team however…

Patrick