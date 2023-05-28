Confirmed Juventus team to face AC Milan

Juventus is looking to finish this crazy season by winning their final games and this is the team Max Allegri has gone with for their penultimate Serie A fixture.

As things stand right now, if Juventus beat AC Milan today they will move up to fifth place (Europa League spot) two points behind the Champions League semi-finalists with one game to go.

However, a loss or draw will put any slim hope of making next season’s Champions League beyond Juve’s reach. Therefore it is absolutely imperative that Allegri’s men pick up all three points this evening.

It still remains unlikely that Juventus will qualify for next season’s Champions League but they will at least give themselves a chance by winning this evening.

A win would also make it highly likely that Juve will qualify for the Europa League and while that is not as prestigious as the Champions League it is far better than the Conference League or no European football.

