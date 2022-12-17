Confirmed Juventus team to face Arsenal at the Emirates

Juventus visit North London today to take on Arsenal at the Emirates stadium in a pre-second half of the season friendly and this is the team that Max Allegri has gone with.

As you can see there are rather a lot of first-teamers missing, in fact, we have three of them participating in the world cup final tomorrow but that does not mean that this game is not important.

Arsenal is flying in the Premier League and currently sits at the top of the standings five points above Manchester City and will provide very stiff opposition today for the Bianconeri, something they need before Serie A resumes.

Arsenal will, of course, be missing players themselves and so this game should be evenly matched and will provide both teams with a good run out.

Winning would be nice but is not all important, it is far more crucial that the lads get minutes into their legs and avoid any sort of injury.

This should be an entertaining game and one well worth watching.