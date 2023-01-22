Confirmed Juventus team to face Atalanta

After a tumultuous week for Juventus, we can finally get back to playing football and this is the team that Max Allegri has gone with this evening against Atalanta.

Last week we were talking about possibly going to within four points of Napoli, one bad defeat and a heavy points deduction and we now find ourselves a whopping 28 points behind the league leaders and 12 points away from a top-four spot, it really is crisis time.

It is no understatement to say this is a must-win game for Juve this evening, in fact, every single game from now on is a must-win.

Allegri has his hands full now trying to motivate the lads and lift their spirits, it must be a terrible blow for everyone at the club including the players who must feel like they have nothing to play for.

But top four is not impossible and that must now be the target going forward and a win tonight over Atalanta will go a long long way to boosting the teams’ confidence.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of the starting eleven and what the final score will be.