Confirmed Juventus team to face Atalanta – Milik and Di Maria lead the attack

A win for Juventus today will see them go second in the standings and this is the team Max Allegri has selected to achieve that.

This is a very tough game for Juve today, Atalanta is a formidable opponent, especially when they are at home and they are just as motivated as Juve to collect all three points, in fact, more so because a loss for them would more or less put them out of the running for a top-four spot.

A win for Juve and they will have taken a massive step towards confirming a top-four spot, a draw would not be a disaster for the Bianconeri either, whereas a loss would really throw their Champions League qualification hopes into the air and make the final few games of the season a very nervous period.

