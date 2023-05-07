After ending their slump versus Lecce, Juventus head into a pivotal clash in the Champions League race as they visit Atalanta.
Club News

Confirmed Juventus team to face Atalanta – Milik and Di Maria lead the attack

May 7, 2023 - 10:24 am

A win for Juventus today will see them go second in the standings and this is the team Max Allegri has selected to achieve that.

This is a very tough game for Juve today, Atalanta is a formidable opponent, especially when they are at home and they are just as motivated as Juve to collect all three points, in fact, more so because a loss for them would more or less put them out of the running for a top-four spot.

A win for Juve and they will have taken a massive step towards confirming a top-four spot, a draw would not be a disaster for the Bianconeri either, whereas a loss would really throw their Champions League qualification hopes into the air and make the final few games of the season a very nervous period.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team Allegri has selected and what your predicted score is.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Raffaele Palladino

Raffaele Palladino reacts to rumours linking him with the Juventus job

May 7, 2023
Guardalà

Guardala warns Juventus against wasting chances against Atalanta

May 7, 2023
Verratti

Juventus linked with a move for unhappy PSG star

May 7, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.