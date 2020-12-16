Confirmed Juventus team to face Atalanta

This is a huge game for both sides, especially Atalanta who are falling behind rapidly.

Atalanta sits ninth a cool ten points behind league leaders AC Milan and six behind Juve, though they do have a game in hand. That said, a loss today would be crippling for them and their Scudetto ambitions.

Juventus are in a better position but a loss for them would not be good, neither would a draw when you consider that Milan is facing second-bottom Genoa. The last thing Andrea Pirlo will want to see is his team fall seven points behind the leaders.

A win for Pirlo and in theory, Juve could close the gap to just a single point if Milan slips up against Genoa, so you can see what is at stake this evening for both clubs.

Pirlo needs to get his team selection and tactics spot on because Atalanta are no mugs and this is the team that he has gone with.

