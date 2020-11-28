Confirmed Juventus team to face Benevento

Juventus have a great opportunity to move within a point of league leaders AC Milan this afternoon when they visit Benevento.

Juve was slightly disappointing midweek against Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros in the Champions League despite emerging with all three points and will have to put in a better performance in this game.

There are a few players that need to step up their game and 14th placed Benevento are almost the perfect opponents for the under-performing players to finally get their acts together.

Andrea Pirlo continues to be affected with injuries, however, he is slowly getting most of his players back and there is no reason why he cannot put out a strong team against Filippo Inzaghi’s men today and get the win.

This is the team that Pirlo has gone with.

What do you think of that team? Are you satisfied that Pirlo has gone with the right line up?

Let us know in the comments below your thoughts and what you reckon the score will be.