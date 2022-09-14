Confirmed Juventus team to face Benfica

Juventus welcome Benfica to the Allianz stadium this evening in a crucial Champions League match.

Max Allegri has selected his starting eleven and this is the lineup he has gone with.

The Portuguese champions are in tremendous form, they sit top of their domestic league with six wins from six and won their opening Champions League game against Israeli outfit, Maccabi Haifa.

Juventus on the other hand have just one win in their last five competitive games and have come in for some criticism recently for both their style and results.

This will be a tough game for Juve to navigate, Benfica has heritage and some very talented players, they are storming their league right now.

However, Juve is on a different level to Benfica’s normal opponents and Allegri has to be confident that all three points will be staying in Turin.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of the team that Allegri has selected and what the score will be.