Confirmed Juventus team to face Bologna – strong starting XI

Would anyone have imagined that a home game against Bologna would be a must-win one for Max Allegri? The answer is obviously no but this is where we find ourselves today.

If Juventus lose this game then you have to think that Allegri will be on his way out, it is hard to see how he could keep his job and so it is imperative that he gets his team selection spot on this evening.

This is the team that the gaffer has selected for the game against Bologna.

On paper, that team should easily defeat tonight’s opponents but we said that before the game against Monza and look how that ended up.

It is boring to keep on saying it but if the lads play to their true ability then they will collect all three points but that is a big if these days.

Let us know in the comments below what you think to the starting eleven that Allegri has gone with.