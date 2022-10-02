Confirmed Juventus team to face Bologna – strong starting XI

Would anyone have imagined that a home game against Bologna would be a must-win one for Max Allegri? The answer is obviously no but this is where we find ourselves today.
If Juventus lose this game then you have to think that Allegri will be on his way out, it is hard to see how he could keep his job and so it is imperative that he gets his team selection spot on this evening.
This is the team that the gaffer has selected for the game against Bologna.
⚪⚫ 𝚈𝚘𝚞𝚛 𝙱𝚒𝚊𝚗𝚌𝚘𝚗𝚎𝚛𝚒 𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐 #𝙹𝚞𝚟𝚎𝙱𝚘𝚕𝚘𝚐𝚗𝚊 📝#ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/cODA0rqHZE
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 2, 2022
On paper, that team should easily defeat tonight’s opponents but we said that before the game against Monza and look how that ended up.
It is boring to keep on saying it but if the lads play to their true ability then they will collect all three points but that is a big if these days.
Let us know in the comments below what you think to the starting eleven that Allegri has gone with.
1 Comment
the players can produce moments to get us the odd point here and there. We will always be better off with a real coach, and one that hasn`t destroyed the club`s morale, so these players will never be judged. #AllegriOut