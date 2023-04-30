Confirmed Juventus team to face Bologna

If Juventus beat Bologna this evening they will move into second place and this is the team that Max Allegri has gone with to achieve that goal.

Juve is in a slump, there is no getting away from that as four straight domestic defeats show, however, they should still be motivated enough to go out and try and collect all three points against a team down in eighth place.

That said, Bologna has beaten Inter Milan and drawn with Lazio and AC Milan in three of their last four home games and has only lost at home on three occasions this season but even so, they are beatable for sure and remember, Juve did beat them 3-0 in Turin.

Allegri is seriously under pressure and needs a win desperately, the fans are restless and there is even talk of dressing room splits.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the side Allegri has selected and what you think the final score will be.