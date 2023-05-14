Confirmed Juventus team to face Cremonese – Pogba starts

Juventus will be looking to consolidate second position in Serie A against relegation-threatened Cremonese this evening in Turin and this is the team that Max Allegri has gone with.

If the Bianconeriu do collect all three points, as expected, then they will have more or less confirmed their spot in next season’s Champions League, they would be on 69 points and fifth-placed AC Milan would be eight points behind, so not actually confirmed but with just two points needed from the last three games then it is almost done.

So while Juve has massive motivation it would be wrong to assume this will be a walkover for the simple reason that teams fighting for their Serie A survival do, on occasion, spring a surprise. Cremonese are 19th and six points off safety, however a win this evening and they would only be three points adrift of 17th-placed Spezia.

This is a significant game for both teams but when all is said and done, Juve really should emerge victorious.

