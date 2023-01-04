Cremonese v Juventus
Confirmed Juventus team to face Cremonese

January 4, 2023 - 4:29 pm

Domestic football has finally returned for Juventus after the World Cup break and their first game back is a visit to Cremonese.

Max Allegri will be looking for a seventh consecutive Serie A win and this is the starting eleven that he has gone with.

Juve simply cannot afford to drop any points today if they are to have any hope of catching league leaders Napoli, who are ten points clear of the Bianconeri and on paper, Juve really should be gaining all three points today.

It is always difficult to predict how a team will do after a long break but there is a huge gap in class between the two teams today and Allegri knows that only a win will do.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the starting eleven selected by the manager?

Also, put in what you think the final score will be

 

Avatar

2 Comments

  • Avatar
    Reply Uncle Petter January 4, 2023 at 6:10 pm

    I give creds to Allegri for playing Gatti, Soule, Fagioli and Miretti. More Mckennie time though. Were are those EPL and Bundesliga teams who want him?

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn January 4, 2023 at 7:29 pm

    91 minutes to score against Eighteenth. * golf clap * . With a decent coach we could be winning, not scraping

