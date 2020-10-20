Confirmed Juventus team to face Dynamo Kyiv – Morata and Chiesa start

The Champions League group stages are once again upon us and Juventus kick off with an away trip to Ukraine where they will face an in-form Dynamo Kyiv.

Winning the Scudetto alone is no longer going to be enough, Juve needs to advance to the later stages of this competition at the very least and winning the Champions League has to be high on Andrea Pirlo’s agenda.

Drawing away to Crotone at the weekend will not have done the teams confidence much good and another bad result this evening will put pressure on Pirlo so early on in his tenure, something he does not need right now.

Pirlo has been hit with a string of injuries and of course, Ronaldo will be absent because he is self-isolating after contracting Covid-19, however, the squad is still big enough and good enough to be able to return to Italy with all three points.

This is the team that Pirlo has gone with, let us know in the comments below what you think and what the final score will be.