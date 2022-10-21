Confirmed Juventus team to face Empoli – Kean and Vlahovic lead the line

Juventus got back to winning ways last week away at Torino and will be looking to make it two in a row when they welcome Empoli to the Allianz Stadium this evening.

Max Allegri knows it is imperative that he gets his team selection right and this is the starting eleven he has gone with.

It has been a rough period for Juve and Allegri in particular, however, the club have backed the manager, for now, and a win against Empoli will ease some of the pressure, however, dropped points and who knows what the fallout would be,

Another reason a win is an absolute necessity is that it will help build some semblance of momentum ahead of a crucial Champions League match against Benfica on Tuesday evening.

Juve really should be beating a side like Empoli with ease and the team is certainly capable of that but right now, nothing can be taken for granted.

What do you think of the starting eleven that Allegri has gone with? Let us know in the comments below and your full-time score prediction.