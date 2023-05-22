Confirmed Juventus team to face Empoli – Vlahovic and Milik start

Juventus travel to Empoli looking to consolidate second place and this is the team Max Allegri selected to start the game.

This evening could be a very defining moment for Juve but not for footballing reasons and even if they beat Empoli they could end the night outside the top four.

A new punishment for financial irregularities is expected at some point this evening. While it is not likely to be 15 points, it is still thought to be harsh, possibly even as much as 11 points and so you can expect that to be on the player’s and management’s minds and that could affect how they approach this game.

That aside, if the players can put the Europa League defeat behind them and not focus on what punishment is coming this evening then they should win this game but that is a big if.

Anyway, let us know in the comments below what you think about the team that Allegri has selected and what your predicted score is.