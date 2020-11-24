Confirmed Juventus team to face Ferencvaros

Juventus face Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros in the Champions League this evening and depending on results, could qualify for the knockout stages with a win tonight.

Juve defeated Ferencvaros 4-1 in Budapest in the previous round and are well placed to wrap up a second consecutive win over Serhiy Rebrov’s men.

Barcelona currently top Group G with 9 points, Juve are second on 6 and Dynamo Kyiv and Ferencvaros both sit on just the single point.

If Barca defeats Dynamo and Juve do what they must tonight then both teams qualify with just the group winners to be sorted out.

There has been a lot of anticipation about what team Andrea Pirlo will go with tonight, well, the wait is over and this is the team he has selected.

