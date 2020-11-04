Confirmed Juventus team to face Ferencvaros

Juventus must beat the Hungarian champions Ferencvaros in their Champions League clash this evening to keep tabs with Barcelona, who beat the Bianconeri last week in Turin.

Juve was without Ronaldo last week against the Spanish giants and it told, the Portuguese returned at the weekend and played his part in the win over Spezia, it is clear that Andrea Pirlo’s team performs much better when Ronaldo is in the side.

The Hungarians are unbeaten at home this year and will not be walkovers but at the same time they are hardly European heavyweights and the team Pirlo has selected should be more than strong enough to claim all three points tonight.

Juve face Lazio at the weekend in a huge game and a win in Hungary will put them in the right frame of mind to take on Simone Inzaghi’s men.

This is the team that Pirlo has gone with. Let us know in the comments below what you think and what you predict the score to be.

Martin