Confirmed Juventus team to face Fiorentina in must win game

It is probable that Juventus will not be winning the Scudetto this season, however, if they are to have any chance at all they really do need to win against Fiorentina this evening at the Allianz Stadium. Defeat would surely be the final nail in the coffin.

Juve at home is no longer a guaranteed win, it used to be, especially against so-called lesser teams but defeats this season on our own turf against the likes of Empoli and Verona show that the Allianz is no longer a fortress and the opposition know that now.

This is going to be a tough game for sure and Max Allegri needs to get his lineup right, now is not the time for any form of experimentation and the boss needs to get his team selection spot on.

Well, this is the team Allegri has gone with. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below along with your predicted score.