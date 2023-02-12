Confirmed Juventus team to face Fiorentina

Juventus sit just two points above Fiorentina in the standings and this is the team that Max Allegri has gone with to stretch that gap to five points.

Juventus have been rather inconsistent in recent weeks but they have now recorded two wins on the bounce in all competitions and will be keen to make that three today against the team from Tuscany.

The Bianconeri have the advantage when playing at the Allianz Stadium recording ten wins from the last eleven matchups and the fans will certainly be expecting that run to continue.

It will not be easy for Juve, they have only managed to beat Vincenzo Italiano’s men once in their last five meetings which shows that La Viola can be tough opponents.

That said, Juve with home advantage and fresh from a convincing win over Salernitana should be confident of taking all three points today and continuing the long road back to the top tiers of Serie A.