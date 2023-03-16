Confirmed Juventus team to face Freiburg in Europa League 2nd leg

Juventus will be looking to maintain their lead over Bundesliga side Freiburg in the second leg of the Europa League this evening and this is the team that Max Allegri has selected.

Juve holds a one-goal advantage and is the favourite to progress to the next stage, however, the lead is slender and with home advantage, the Germans will be hopeful of turning the tie in their favour.

The Germans have been playing some mind games and you cannot blame them for trying, they need all the help they can get because they know they are playing one of Europe’s elite sides.

That said, we have seen Juve fall to some poor teams this season and so they always have it in their locker to put in a stinking performance, hopefully that will not happen tonight.

It should also not be forgotten that this competition represents the only probable route to next season’s Champions League.

