Confirmed Juventus team to face Freiburg in the Europa League

Max Allegri has selected his starting eleven to face off against Bundesliga outfit Freiburg and this is the team the manager has gone with.

It is important for Juve that they take a lead into the second leg, they never achieved that at home against Nantes in the previous round and we cannot always assume that we will overhaul any deficit in the away leg, it really is vital that the lads get a good win this evening.

The Europa League, in all reality, is the only good route to a Champions League place for next season and of course, there is the added bonus of silverware.

Freiburg will not be pushovers and nothing can be taken for granted but if Allegri gets them playing as they did against Nantes in the second leg of the last round then we really should be winning this game tonight.

