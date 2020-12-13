Juventus team
Confirmed Juventus team to face Genoa

December 13, 2020 - 4:03 pm

Juventus need to win this game today to keep on the heels of AC Milan and Inter Milan, a defeat would be very costly.

In all fairness to the lads they are in decent form right now, seven wins and two draws from their last nine fixtures is not too bad, however, the two draws both came in Serie A and those four points dropped are proving a little costly right now.

Certain players need to step up their game and third-bottom Genoa are the ideal opponents for players lacking in form to put on a show today.

This is the team that Andrea Pirlo has put his trust in to deliver for him today and it does look a very strong starting XI.

What do you think to the side that Pirlo is starting the game with? Is there any player you would not have included or any players that you would have selected?

