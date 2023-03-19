Inter Juventus
Confirmed Juventus team to face Inter Milan

March 19, 2023 - 6:40 pm

Another must-win game for Juventus and not just for the precious three points and this is the team that Max Allegri has gone with.

This match is always a huge affair and in recent years it has been even more bitter than usual, mainly because Juve has been on a slight decline while Inter has been doing better than usual.

Both these teams are set to meet again in the Coppa Italia semi-final and so whoever gets the better this evening will have that extra bit of momentum and of course, there is bragging rights to play for as well.

So, you can see why this particular game is a lot more than just three points and it is truly hard to pick a winner, it will probably come down to who wants it the more and which manager makes the right in-game calls.

Let us know what you think of the team in the comments below and what your predicted score is.

